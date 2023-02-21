LGBTQ rights win as Yousaf surges to favourite in Scottish leadership race

Rival Kate Forbes falls behind after saying she would have rejected a UK-vetoed same-sex reform bill
Health secretary Humza Yousaf is favourite to succeed Nicola Sturgeon as leader of the pro-independence Scottish National Party and Scotland’s semi-autonomous government after his main rival lost support by saying she would have voted against same-sex marriage.
Bookmaker William Hill put Yousaf at 8/15 to replace Sturgeon after her surprise resignation last week while Kate Forbes, Scotland’s finance and economy secretary, was second on 15/8. ..
