The LGBTQ community in Europe and central Asia faced increasingly violent and deadly planned attacks in 2022, according to a flagship report.
LGBTQ people have seen targeted attacks amid rising and widespread hate speech from politicians, religious leaders, right-wing organisations and media pundits, the Brussels-based ILGA-Europe found in its 12th annual review published Monday...
Violence towards LGBTQ people in Europe grows, shows report
Direct and deliberate attacks against the LGBTQ community in Europe and Central Asia rose to an unprecedented level in 2022
