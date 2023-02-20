Owners of vacant homes must find tenants, says Portugal

The plan includes limits on rent increases, moves to speed up new building permits, a ban on new short-term rentals in cities and an end to ‘golden visas’
Portugal’s government wants to force owners of vacant homes across the country to make them available to long-term renters. The move, a bid to increase housing supply in a strained real estate market that’s unaffordable to many locals, has been attacked by property owners as a violation of the constitution.
The decision is part of a package of measures approved last week at a cabinet meeting. The “More Housing” plan also includes limits on rent increases, initiatives to speed up new building permits, a ban on new short-term rentals in cities and an end to the so-called golden visa programme. ..
