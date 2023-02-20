Bitcoin and Ether, the two biggest digital assets by market value, are likely to be listed by Hong Kong platforms
Hong Kong outlined a plan to let retail investors trade digital tokens like Bitcoin and Ether, taking a major step towards its goal of becoming a crypto hub in a policy shift that contrasts with a crackdown in the US.
Individual investors would be allowed to trade larger coins on exchanges licensed by the Securities and Futures Commission, providing safeguards such as knowledge tests, risk profiles and reasonable limits on exposure are put in place, the regulator said in a consultation paper on Monday...
Hong Kong plans to let retail investors trade crypto tokens
Bitcoin and Ether, the two biggest digital assets by market value, are likely to be listed by Hong Kong platforms
