Bitcoin and Ether, the two biggest digital assets by market value, are likely to be listed by Hong Kong platforms
The huge difference between the initial reaction to the virus and the current stance seems more or less justified by changes in its virulence
Dutch oil company ostensibly fights the issue it causes by its business of selling oil and gas
Goldman Sachs Group strategists expect the sell-off in Chinese stocks since late January to reverse as the nation’s economic reopening delivers windfall profits for businesses.
The US investment bank sees potential for the MSCI China index to reach 85 points by end-2023, an increase of about 24% over its close last week, according to a note from strategists including Kinger Lau. The gauge climbed as much as 1.6% in Monday’s session amid a broad China rebound...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Goldman forecasts Chinese stocks to jump 24% by year-end
The US investment bank sees potential for the MSCI China index to reach 85 points by end-2023
Goldman Sachs Group strategists expect the sell-off in Chinese stocks since late January to reverse as the nation’s economic reopening delivers windfall profits for businesses.
The US investment bank sees potential for the MSCI China index to reach 85 points by end-2023, an increase of about 24% over its close last week, according to a note from strategists including Kinger Lau. The gauge climbed as much as 1.6% in Monday’s session amid a broad China rebound...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.