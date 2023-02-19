News

Goldman forecasts Chinese stocks to jump 24% by year-end

The US investment bank sees potential for the MSCI China index to reach 85 points by end-2023

20 February 2023 - 11:03 Richard Henderson and John Cheng

Goldman Sachs Group strategists expect the sell-off in Chinese stocks since late January to reverse as the nation’s economic reopening delivers windfall profits for businesses. 

The US investment bank sees potential for the MSCI China index to reach 85 points by end-2023, an increase of about 24% over its close last week, according to a note from strategists including Kinger Lau. The gauge climbed as much as 1.6% in Monday’s session amid a broad China rebound...

