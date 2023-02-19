The West African bloc's decision comes a week after Mali, Guinea and Burkino Faso sought reintegration
The Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) has maintained sanctions against the military leadership in Mali and Guinea and added a travel ban against Burkina Faso’s rulers.
Fears are growing over of a band of countries under military rule stretching across West Africa’s Sahel region. Ecowas member states agreed to “maintain existing sanctions against all three countries, and to impose travel bans on members of [Burkina Faso] government and other senior officials”, according to a statement released after an extraordinary summit on the sidelines of an AU summit in Addis Ababa on Sunday...
Ecowas adds Burkino Faso to travel bans on junta rulers
Decision comes a week after Mali, Guinea and Burkino Faso sought reintegration into the regional bloc
