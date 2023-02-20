The plan includes limits on rent increases, moves to speed up new building permits, a ban on new short-term rentals in cities and an end to ‘golden visas’
The huge difference between the initial reaction to the virus and the current stance seems more or less justified by changes in its virulence
Dutch oil company ostensibly fights the issue it causes by its business of selling oil and gas
Dida is considering raising about $200m (R3.6bn) through its planned Hong Kong initial public offering, people familiar with the matter said, paving the way for the first listing by a Chinese ride-hailing start-up since Didi Global’s ill-fated share sale in 2021.
Dida refiled for the IPO on Monday without giving any details on the fundraising size and timeline in its preliminary prospectus. The start-up could list in Hong Kong as soon as in June, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. The company has obtained assurances from Chinese regulators for the share sale to go ahead, they added...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
China’s Dida revives $200m Hong Kong IPO despite regulatory challenges
The start-up could list in Hong Kong as soon as in June
Dida is considering raising about $200m (R3.6bn) through its planned Hong Kong initial public offering, people familiar with the matter said, paving the way for the first listing by a Chinese ride-hailing start-up since Didi Global’s ill-fated share sale in 2021.
Dida refiled for the IPO on Monday without giving any details on the fundraising size and timeline in its preliminary prospectus. The start-up could list in Hong Kong as soon as in June, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. The company has obtained assurances from Chinese regulators for the share sale to go ahead, they added...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.