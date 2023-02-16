News

Biden may be old but pointing it out is age discrimination

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley is engaging in one of the most sinister and under-researched forms of prejudice

BL Premium
20 February 2023 - 05:04 Julianna Goldman

If there was any doubt that age was going to be a major issue in the 2024 presidential campaign, Nikki Haley just erased it.

In announcing her campaign for the Republican presidential nomination, the 51-year-old former governor of South Carolina proposed “mandatory mental competence tests for politicians over 75 years old”. Conveniently, the requirement would apply not only to 76-year-old Donald Trump, but also to 80-year-old Joe Biden...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.