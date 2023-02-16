Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley is engaging in one of the most sinister and under-researched forms of prejudice
The huge difference between the initial reaction to the virus and the current stance seems more or less justified by changes in its virulence
Dutch oil company ostensibly fights the issue it causes by its business of selling oil and gas
If there was any doubt that age was going to be a major issue in the 2024 presidential campaign, Nikki Haley just erased it.
In announcing her campaign for the Republican presidential nomination, the 51-year-old former governor of South Carolina proposed “mandatory mental competence tests for politicians over 75 years old”. Conveniently, the requirement would apply not only to 76-year-old Donald Trump, but also to 80-year-old Joe Biden...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Biden may be old but pointing it out is age discrimination
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley is engaging in one of the most sinister and under-researched forms of prejudice
If there was any doubt that age was going to be a major issue in the 2024 presidential campaign, Nikki Haley just erased it.
In announcing her campaign for the Republican presidential nomination, the 51-year-old former governor of South Carolina proposed “mandatory mental competence tests for politicians over 75 years old”. Conveniently, the requirement would apply not only to 76-year-old Donald Trump, but also to 80-year-old Joe Biden...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.