Facebook parent company Meta Platforms is launching a subscription service called Meta Verified that will include a handful of additional perks and features, including account verification badges for those who pay.
The new subscription will cost $11.99 per month — $14.99 if purchased through the iOS app — and is primarily aimed at content creators. In addition to a verification badge, the subscription includes “proactive account protection, access to account support, and increased visibility and reach”, a Meta spokesperson said in an email...
Meta launches paid verification service for Facebook and Instagram
