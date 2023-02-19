News

Meta launches paid verification service for Facebook and Instagram

19 February 2023 - 22:58 Kurt Wagner

Facebook parent company Meta Platforms is launching a subscription service called Meta Verified that will include a handful of additional perks and features, including account verification badges for those who pay.

The new subscription will cost $11.99 per month — $14.99 if purchased through the iOS app — and is primarily aimed at content creators. In addition to a verification badge, the subscription includes “proactive account protection, access to account support, and increased visibility and reach”, a Meta spokesperson said in an email...

