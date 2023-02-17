Nigeria’s cocoa exports are coming under threat from a shortfall of cash to pay labourers and transporters, further straining global supply
Less than a year after starting a company to develop Chinese aircraft engines, a leading aerospace expert and a battered Shanghai property developer launched China’s first high-altitude airship. They called it the “Dream Come True.”
That 2015 partnership between Beihang University Professor Wu Zhe and Shanghai Nanjiang Group Holdings, a company known for luxury villas and apartment buildings, came under global scrutiny last week. The entity they created — Beijing Nanjiang Aerospace Technology — was among six firms sanctioned by the US for their alleged role in the Chinese military’s balloon programme, which the Biden administration says is part of a global surveillance system. ..
Meet Wu Zhe - the man behind China’s balloon programme
Six firms have been sanctioned by the US for their alleged role in the Chinese military’s balloon programme, which the Biden administration says is part of a global surveillance system
