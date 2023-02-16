Li Ka-shing’s fortune drops after decline of Zoom stock

Hong Kong tycoon sold 2.9-million shares between March and the end of last year, a regulatory filing shows
Zoom Video Communications once comprised the biggest portion of Li Ka-shing’s fortune. Those days are gone.
The Hong Kong legend known as “Superman” for his business acumen has trimmed his Zoom stake as the videoconferencing app’s stock has fallen to pre-Covid levels. He offloaded 2.9-million shares between March and the end of last year, a regulatory filing showed this week — a holding worth about $275m, based on the average price for the period. ..
