Bao Fan’s knack for closing complicated deals and spotting rising tech stars made him one of China’s most influential financiers.
His sudden disappearance this week — linked to a Chinese government investigation — is now sending chills through the country’s business elite and raising fresh doubts about whether President Xi Jinping’s crackdown on the private sector has run its course...
Concern mounts about fate of Chinese star banker Bao fan after disappearance
A suave and outspoken dealmaker, Bao built China’s pre-eminent tech-focused investment bank
