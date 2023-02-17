Nigeria’s cocoa exports are coming under threat from a shortfall of cash to pay labourers and transporters, further straining global supply
Nigeria’s cocoa exports are coming under threat from a shortfall of cash to pay labourers and transporters, further straining global supply.
The country’s central bank in October announced it would redesign 200-, 500- and 1,000-naira notes in a bid to mop up excess cash and rein in inflation. As much as 2.1-trillion naira (R83bn) has been returned to banks, and the policy has led to a severe shortage of bills as people have been unable to get new notes after depositing their old denominations...
Cash shortfall threatens Nigerian cocoa exports
