Cash shortfall threatens Nigerian cocoa exports

Nigeria’s cocoa exports are coming under threat from a shortfall of cash to pay labourers and transporters, further straining global supply.

17 February 2023 - 17:52 Tolani Awere

The country’s central bank in October announced it would redesign 200-, 500- and 1,000-naira notes in a bid to mop up excess cash and rein in inflation. As much as 2.1-trillion naira (R83bn) has been returned to banks, and the policy has led to a severe shortage of bills as people have been unable to get new notes after depositing their old denominations...

