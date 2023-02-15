News

Vodacom in play as parent Vodafone considers options

London-listed firm is said to be working with advisers on extracting more value from its 65% holding in the JSE-listed mobile operator

BL Premium
16 February 2023 - 12:49 Dinesh Nair, Loni Prinsloo, Ruth David and Vinicy Chan

Vodafone is exploring options for its African business as investors ramp up pressure on the UK telecom company to boost performance, people familiar with the matter said.

The London-listed firm is working with advisers on extracting more value from its 65% holding in JSE-listed Vodacom, the people said, asking not to be identified as the matter is private. The initial considerations range from merging the business with other operators or divesting some assets in certain markets, to selling a stake in the company, the people said...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.