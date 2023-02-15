The installations avoid competing for land, boost yields because of the cooling effect of water, and have the potential to reduce the evaporation of water bodies
Large language models can’t outdo Stephen King but they can craft better prose than many writers
Dutch oil company ostensibly fights the issue it causes by its business of selling oil and gas
Vodafone is exploring options for its African business as investors ramp up pressure on the UK telecom company to boost performance, people familiar with the matter said.
The London-listed firm is working with advisers on extracting more value from its 65% holding in JSE-listed Vodacom, the people said, asking not to be identified as the matter is private. The initial considerations range from merging the business with other operators or divesting some assets in certain markets, to selling a stake in the company, the people said...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Vodacom in play as parent Vodafone considers options
London-listed firm is said to be working with advisers on extracting more value from its 65% holding in the JSE-listed mobile operator
Vodafone is exploring options for its African business as investors ramp up pressure on the UK telecom company to boost performance, people familiar with the matter said.
The London-listed firm is working with advisers on extracting more value from its 65% holding in JSE-listed Vodacom, the people said, asking not to be identified as the matter is private. The initial considerations range from merging the business with other operators or divesting some assets in certain markets, to selling a stake in the company, the people said...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.