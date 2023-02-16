Profits have peaked and now margins are shrinking, which could signal harder times ahead
Deutsche Lufthansa will cancel at least 1,200 flights for Friday due to strikes at its main Frankfurt and Munich hubs, the latest disruption to hit Europe’s biggest airline after an IT incident grounded its fleet on Wednesday.
Lufthansa will cull the flights due to a one-day walkout from ground crew at its two biggest airports, a spokesperson said on Thursday. The move is set to complicate travel plans for delegates attending the Munich Security Conference, a major annual event for defence and foreign policymakers...
Strikes at Lufthansa to disrupt flights
Airline cancels at least 1,200 flights for Friday due to strikes at its Frankfurt and Munich hubs
