Saudi Arabia funds Tencent-backed VSPO

First foray into Chinese games market part of diversification strategy

16 February 2023 - 16:33 Zheping Huang

Saudi Arabia’s wealth fund has made its first major foray into the Chinese games market, betting on a Tencent Holdings-backed esports tournament organiser.

Savvy Games Group, a unit of the Public Investment Fund, invested $265m in VSPO, which promotes and runs competitive gaming events for titles such as League of Legends and PUBG. The Shanghai outfit, formerly known as VSPN and also backed by Sequoia China and Susquehanna International Group, did not disclose its valuation in the Series C round. Savvy now becomes VSPO’s single largest equity holder, according to a statement on Thursday...

