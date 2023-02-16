The aim is to diversify Austria’s funding base and tap a new market as central bank bond holdings are wound down
Large language models can’t outdo Stephen King but they can craft better prose than many writers
Dutch oil company ostensibly fights the issue it causes by its business of selling oil and gas
Saudi Arabia’s wealth fund has made its first major foray into the Chinese games market, betting on a Tencent Holdings-backed esports tournament organiser.
Savvy Games Group, a unit of the Public Investment Fund, invested $265m in VSPO, which promotes and runs competitive gaming events for titles such as League of Legends and PUBG. The Shanghai outfit, formerly known as VSPN and also backed by Sequoia China and Susquehanna International Group, did not disclose its valuation in the Series C round. Savvy now becomes VSPO’s single largest equity holder, according to a statement on Thursday...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Saudi Arabia funds Tencent-backed VSPO
First foray into Chinese games market part of diversification strategy
Saudi Arabia’s wealth fund has made its first major foray into the Chinese games market, betting on a Tencent Holdings-backed esports tournament organiser.
Savvy Games Group, a unit of the Public Investment Fund, invested $265m in VSPO, which promotes and runs competitive gaming events for titles such as League of Legends and PUBG. The Shanghai outfit, formerly known as VSPN and also backed by Sequoia China and Susquehanna International Group, did not disclose its valuation in the Series C round. Savvy now becomes VSPO’s single largest equity holder, according to a statement on Thursday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.