Austria is targeting specialist ethical investment funds with plans for green money market notes, its latest innovation in sovereign debt.
The nation, which brought benchmark-size century bonds to the eurozone and issued the world’s first sovereign green treasury bills last year, will start selling commercial paper linked to environmental projects from March. These are effectively short-term IOUs that organisations typically use to fund day-to-day operations...
Pioneer Austria sets its sights on boutique ESG funds
