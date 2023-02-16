News

Pendulum starts to swing back after US hiring spree

Profits have peaked and now margins are shrinking, which could signal harder times ahead

16 February 2023 - 16:28 Katia Dmitrieva

The fattest profits in 70 years have helped sustain a pandemic hiring spree by US business. Now margins are shrinking — and that could signal harder times ahead in the jobs market.

As earnings season nears its end, corporate America’s two-year run of surging profits appears to be over. Fourth-quarter earnings for S&P 500 companies are still high by pre-pandemic standards, but they’re down 2.3% from the previous period — the first drop since 2020, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. Net income margins are poised to shrink for a second straight quarter...

