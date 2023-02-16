First foray into Chinese games market part of diversification strategy
Large language models can’t outdo Stephen King but they can craft better prose than many writers
Dutch oil company ostensibly fights the issue it causes by its business of selling oil and gas
The fattest profits in 70 years have helped sustain a pandemic hiring spree by US business. Now margins are shrinking — and that could signal harder times ahead in the jobs market.
As earnings season nears its end, corporate America’s two-year run of surging profits appears to be over. Fourth-quarter earnings for S&P 500 companies are still high by pre-pandemic standards, but they’re down 2.3% from the previous period — the first drop since 2020, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. Net income margins are poised to shrink for a second straight quarter...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Pendulum starts to swing back after US hiring spree
Profits have peaked and now margins are shrinking, which could signal harder times ahead
The fattest profits in 70 years have helped sustain a pandemic hiring spree by US business. Now margins are shrinking — and that could signal harder times ahead in the jobs market.
As earnings season nears its end, corporate America’s two-year run of surging profits appears to be over. Fourth-quarter earnings for S&P 500 companies are still high by pre-pandemic standards, but they’re down 2.3% from the previous period — the first drop since 2020, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. Net income margins are poised to shrink for a second straight quarter...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.