The installations avoid competing for land, boost yields because of the cooling effect of water, and have the potential to reduce the evaporation of water bodies
The authorities in charge of the world’s largest artificial lake are considering using floating solar panels to generate power after plummeting water levels deepened power outages in Zambia and Zimbabwe.
Adding photovoltaic capacity to the surface of the Kariba Dam the water would supplement the more than 2,100MW of hydropower capacity, said Munyaradzi Munodawafa, CEO of the Zambezi River Authority, which manages the dam. A similar proposal is being considered for the nearby Batoka Gorge, where another hydro project is being developed, he said in an interview. ..
Kariba Dam mooted for floating solar panels
