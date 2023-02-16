News

Buhari extends deadline to turn in old banknotes as shortage worsens

Nigerians will have 60 more days from February 10 — the central bank’s previous deadline — to return the currency to banks

16 February 2023 - 21:12 Anthony Osae-Brown and William Clowes

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari delayed a plan to outlaw some old high-value banknotes to April 10 as the West African nation struggles with a shortage of cash.

The central bank in October announced that it would redesign 200-, 500- and 1,000 naira notes in a bid to mop up excess cash and rein in inflation. That led to a severe shortage of bills and divided the ruling All Progressives Congress, with its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu saying the policy will damage the party’s chances in presidential and legislative elections scheduled for February 25...

