Adani Power has called off its plan to acquire a coal plant project in central India, according to people familiar with the matter, as billionaire Gautam Adani looks to rein in spending and rebuild investor confidence in the wake of a bruising short seller report.
The Adani Group and DB Power mutually agreed not to proceed with the transaction after a long-stop date expired on Wednesday, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. DB Power operates a 1.2GW coal power project in the Indian state of Chhattisgarh...
Adani scraps $850m coal plant purchase in India
The Adani Group has halved its revenue growth target and plans to hold off fresh capital expenditure
