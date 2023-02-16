News

Adani scraps $850m coal plant purchase in India

The Adani Group has halved its revenue growth target and plans to hold off fresh capital expenditure

16 February 2023 - 22:15 Baiju Kalesh and P R Sanjai

Adani Power has called off its plan to acquire a coal plant project in central India, according to people familiar with the matter, as billionaire Gautam Adani looks to rein in spending and rebuild investor confidence in the wake of a bruising short seller report.

The Adani Group and DB Power mutually agreed not to proceed with the transaction after a long-stop date expired on Wednesday, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. DB Power operates a 1.2GW coal power project in the Indian state of Chhattisgarh...

