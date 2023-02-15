Primary dealers placed R16.8bn worth of orders at the weekly auction — more than four times the R3.9bn of securities on offer, the Reserve Bank says
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon resigned after more than eight years as head of the country’s government and independence movement, in a surprise move that will reverberate across UK politics. She will continue in the role until a replacement is identified.
Sturgeon has headed the semi-autonomous administration in Edinburgh since 2014. The decision to step down comes after an unusually turbulent time for Sturgeon and leaves her Scottish National Party (SNP) — and the independence campaign — looking for a new figurehead without a clear road map...
Nicola Sturgeon quits as Scotland’s first minister, saying time is right to leave
Sturgeon steered her SNP to unrivalled dominance in Scotland and built on her popular support with her handling of the Covid-19 pandemic
