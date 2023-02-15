Musk hints at stepping back from Twitter by year-end

Billionaire says social media platform needs further stabilising before he hands over to a new CEO
Elon Musk said he may need the rest of this year to put things right at Twitter before handing over to a new CEO, potentially prolonging concerns the billionaire is being distracted from leading Tesla.
“I need to stabilise the organisation and just make sure it’s in a financially healthy place and the product road map is clearly laid out,” Musk said via a remote video link to the World Government Summit in Dubai on Wednesday...
