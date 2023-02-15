Billionaire says social media platform needs further stabilising before he hands over to a new CEO
There is a ritual involved in creating the perfect Sichuan hot pot and it involves fat — lots of it. Diners first immerse slivers of meat in a spicy soup rich in molten animal tallow, then dip each morsel in a plate of vegetable oil, before devouring it. It’s a rich delicacy, one that produces about 12,000 tonnes of waste oil each month in the Chinese city of Chengdu alone.
So in 2016, a start-up began exporting some of that leftover restaurant grease to Europe and Singapore, where it gets recycled into fuel pure enough to fly aircraft. ..
Leftover Chinese hot pot could be powering your holiday flight
Waste oil from kitchens is becoming a major source of sustainable jet fuel; China, with its large population and love for super-greasy hot pots, is already the biggest exporter
