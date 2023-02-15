It’s the second such breach linked to China in less than a year and threatens to fan political tensions
After retrenching 25% of staff as the pandemic shut down travel, the company notched up $8.4bn of annual revenue
Dutch oil company ostensibly fights the issue it causes by its business of selling oil and gas
US retail sales rose in January by the most in nearly two years, signalling robust consumer demand that could bolster the Federal Reserve’s resolve to keep raising interest rates in the face of persistent inflation.
The value of overall retail purchases increased 3% in a broad advance — the most since March 2021 — after a 1.1% drop in the prior month, commerce department data showed Wednesday. Excluding fuel and vehicles, retail sales rose 2.6%, also the biggest increase in nearly two years. The figures are not adjusted for inflation...
Jump in US retail sales a new flag for Fed rates
Report on Tuesday showed US consumer prices continued their brisk rise
