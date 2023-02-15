Bloc to decide on 10th package of sanctions, including extensive restrictions on goods used by the military
Ikea’s path to achieving its 2030 climate goals is paved with the usual tactics, including boosting renewable energy use and reducing the climate footprint of its materials. But tucked among those challenges is a rather unexpected carbon culprit: the glue that holds some of the flat-pack furniture giant’s most popular products together.
The adhesive Ikea uses to make its beds, sofas and everything in between currently makes up 5% of the company’s total carbon footprint, according to its 2022 Sustainability Report, published on Wednesday. ..
Ikea faces sticky problem uniting its glue with climate goals
A big challenge with bio-based glues is that not all are compatible with Ikea’s current conventional glue and application technology, the group says
