FTSE 100 tops 8,000 for first time

UK’s large-cap stock index boosted by heavyweights Shell and British American Tobacco

15 February 2023 - 19:51 Joe Easton and Sagarika Jaisinghani

The FTSE 100 Index rose above 8,000 points intraday for the first time, with gains in heavyweights and a drop in sterling boosting the UK’s large-cap stock index on Wednesday.

The benchmark closed 0.6% higher to notch a fresh record, after breaching its May 2018 peak earlier this month. It reached an intraday high of 8,003.7 points, boosted by heavyweights including Shell and British American Tobacco and also helped by a drop for the pound after Wednesday’s inflation data...

