Foreigners are selling SA bonds, but locals are loving them

Primary dealers placed R16.8bn worth of orders at the weekly auction — more than four times the R3.9bn of securities on offer, the Reserve Bank says

15 February 2023 - 17:19 Colleen Goko

Foreigners are rushing out of SA’s rand bonds, while locals can’t get enough.

Foreign investors have been net sellers of government debt every day so far in February, offloading a cumulative R31bn, according to daily flows data reported by exchange operator JSE. Over the same period, demand at the weekly bond auction has surged, with Tuesday’s sale drawing the most orders in almost two years...

