Bloc to decide on 10th package of sanctions, including extensive restrictions on goods used by the military
Pharrell Williams and Sabato De Sarno picked to define fashion for the next few years
Dutch oil company ostensibly fights the issue it causes by its business of selling oil and gas
The Brics group of nations plans to decide whether to admit new members and what criteria they would have to meet, with Iran and Saudi Arabia among those that have formally asked to join, according to SA’s ambassador to the bloc.
Enlarging the group — made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA — would benefit Beijing, as the world’s second-biggest economy tries to build diplomatic clout to counter the dominance of developed nations in the UN, IMF, World Bank and other institutions. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Expansion proposal will be on the agenda for Brics in 2023
More than a dozen countries have asked to join, says SA ambassador Anil Sooklal
The Brics group of nations plans to decide whether to admit new members and what criteria they would have to meet, with Iran and Saudi Arabia among those that have formally asked to join, according to SA’s ambassador to the bloc.
Enlarging the group — made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA — would benefit Beijing, as the world’s second-biggest economy tries to build diplomatic clout to counter the dominance of developed nations in the UN, IMF, World Bank and other institutions. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.