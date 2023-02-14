Primary dealers placed R16.8bn worth of orders at the weekly auction — more than four times the R3.9bn of securities on offer, the Reserve Bank says
After retrenching 25% of staff as the pandemic shut down travel, the company notched up $8.4bn of annual revenue
Dutch oil company ostensibly fights the issue it causes by its business of selling oil and gas
The EU is poised to force banks to report information on Russian Central Bank assets as part of the bloc’s latest sanctions package targeting Moscow for its war in Ukraine, according to draft proposals seen by Bloomberg.
Getting a handle on the scale of central bank and other sanctioned state-backed assets that have been immobilised in the EU is seen as a first step to exploring options to potentially using those funds to contribute to Ukraine’s reconstruction. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
EU proposes to make banks divulge frozen Russian assets
Bloc to decide on 10th package of sanctions, including extensive restrictions on goods used by the military
The EU is poised to force banks to report information on Russian Central Bank assets as part of the bloc’s latest sanctions package targeting Moscow for its war in Ukraine, according to draft proposals seen by Bloomberg.
Getting a handle on the scale of central bank and other sanctioned state-backed assets that have been immobilised in the EU is seen as a first step to exploring options to potentially using those funds to contribute to Ukraine’s reconstruction. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.