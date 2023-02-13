Every new car comes with a huge infotainment system, but not everyone is enamoured with them
Stripping off the layers of shell companies and gleaning hard evidence on people behind them is tough for regulators
Dutch oil company ostensibly fights the issue it causes by its business of selling oil and gas
As recently as 10 years ago, touch-screens in cars were tiny — if they were there at all. Most were grudgingly added by carmakers in anticipation of a US mandate on backup cameras, or an early response to Elon Musk, who dropped a 17-inch monitor into a Tesla in 2012. Destinations were largely DIY, mapped on a plugged-in GPS device or chirped from an iPhone jammed in the cupholder.
Fast forward a decade and touch-screens are no longer a reluctant add-on or an innovative car perk; they are table stakes. About 97% of new cars have at least one touch-screen, and they are metastasising quickly. Almost a quarter of US cars and trucks now have command displays spanning 11 inches or more, according to S&P Global Mobility; luxury brands are now normalising a separate screen for passengers...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
IN TRANSIT
Baby, you can drive my screen
Every new car comes with a huge infotainment system, but not everyone is enamoured with them
As recently as 10 years ago, touch-screens in cars were tiny — if they were there at all. Most were grudgingly added by carmakers in anticipation of a US mandate on backup cameras, or an early response to Elon Musk, who dropped a 17-inch monitor into a Tesla in 2012. Destinations were largely DIY, mapped on a plugged-in GPS device or chirped from an iPhone jammed in the cupholder.
Fast forward a decade and touch-screens are no longer a reluctant add-on or an innovative car perk; they are table stakes. About 97% of new cars have at least one touch-screen, and they are metastasising quickly. Almost a quarter of US cars and trucks now have command displays spanning 11 inches or more, according to S&P Global Mobility; luxury brands are now normalising a separate screen for passengers...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.