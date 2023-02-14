News

US prosecutors raise concerns over Bankman-Fried’s internet use

14 February 2023 - 10:23 Peter Blumberg

US prosecutors say their discovery that Sam Bankman-Fried used a virtual private network to access the internet on two recent occasions raises concerns that the FTX co-founder could be hiding his online activities.

The Manhattan judge handling Bankman-Fried’s criminal fraud case expressed his own concerns that even if the defendant is barred from using encrypted messaging apps like Signal, he could still use old-fashioned secret code to contact witnesses in the case, similar to letters penned by Mary, Queen of Scots, more than 400 years ago...

