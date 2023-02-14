No quick nor painless fixes for stubborn inflation, say economists, as consumer prices rise
US inflation doesn’t look like it’s going away any time soon.
Consumer prices rose 0.5% in January, the most in three months, and the annual inflation rate came in at a higher-than-expected 6.4%. In some key categories, from energy to various goods such as clothing, the slowdown in costs that was a feature of the final months of 2022 looks to have stalled out — or even reversed...
US inflation data points to longer Fed fight
