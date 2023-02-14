News

Ukraine’s embattled defence chief hires deputies amid corruption probe

Oleksii Reznikov, who faced speculation of removal, appoints deputies

BL Premium
14 February 2023 - 17:30 Aliaksandr Kudrytski

President Volodymyr Zelensky’s embattled defence chief appointed three deputies as part of a shake-up aimed at quelling accusations over corruption in the top echelons of the government. 

Defence minister Oleksii Reznikov, who earlier this month confronted speculation that he would be removed from his post, is taking to damage control after officials under him were swept up in a probe looking into procurement violations and skimming funds. Since then, Zelensky has signalled support for the top aide as the country braces for a Russian offensive. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.