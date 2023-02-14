Caretaker government struggles to convince donors as Beirut’s reforms and crackdown on endemic corruption stall
President Volodymyr Zelensky’s embattled defence chief appointed three deputies as part of a shake-up aimed at quelling accusations over corruption in the top echelons of the government.
Defence minister Oleksii Reznikov, who earlier this month confronted speculation that he would be removed from his post, is taking to damage control after officials under him were swept up in a probe looking into procurement violations and skimming funds. Since then, Zelensky has signalled support for the top aide as the country braces for a Russian offensive. ..
Ukraine’s embattled defence chief hires deputies amid corruption probe
Oleksii Reznikov, who faced speculation of removal, appoints deputies
