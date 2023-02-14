Haley is the first of multiple Republicans expected to make White House bids, including Florida governor Ron DeSantis
Tesla workers aim to unionise for better pay and job security
Employees also seek a reduction in production pressures that they say are harming their health
Tesla workers in New York state are launching a unionisation campaign, teeing up a potential first for the electric vehicle maker and the latest labour challenge for CEO Elon Musk.
The employees, who label data for Tesla’s Autopilot technology at the company’s plant in Buffalo, New York, sent an email to Musk early on Tuesday about their intent to unionise. Employees say they are seeking better pay and job security alongside a reduction in production pressures that they say have been harmful to their health...
