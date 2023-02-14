News

Swedish battery maker could score billions from US tax credits

BL Premium
14 February 2023 - 11:11 Wilfried Eckl-Dorna, Ewa Krukowska and Tom Mackenzie

Northvolt has joined European companies putting policymakers on notice about the allure of US green tech incentives, calling tax credits tucked in President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act impossible to ignore.

The Swedish supplier of batteries to Volkswagen and BMW highlighted the tax credits included in the law that cover about 30% of cell manufacturers’ operating costs. If the start-up producing batteries in its home country were to start work now on building a similar-size factory in North America, it would be in line for about $8bn of tax credits by the end of the decade...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.