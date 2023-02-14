Haley is the first of multiple Republicans expected to make White House bids, including Florida governor Ron DeSantis
Nikki Haley, a former South Carolina governor and Donald Trump’s ambassador to the UN, announced on Tuesday that she is running for president, casting herself as the Republican leader best positioned to usher in a fresh chapter for the GOP.
“It’s time for a new generation of leadership — to rediscover fiscal responsibility, secure our border and strengthen our country, our pride and our purpose,” Haley said in a video on Tuesday announcing her run...
Nikki Haley to challenge Donald Trump and others in US presidential bid
Haley is the first of multiple Republicans expected to make White House bids, including Florida governor Ron DeSantis
