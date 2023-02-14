Caretaker government struggles to convince donors as Beirut’s reforms and crackdown on endemic corruption stall
Stripping off the layers of shell companies and gleaning hard evidence on people behind them is tough for regulators
Dutch oil company ostensibly fights the issue it causes by its business of selling oil and gas
Cash-strapped Lebanon is trying to convince donors that their money will be spent “in the right way” as its usual backers remain wary of extending aid without a reform agenda.
“We expect aid from all of you once we convince you it’ll be spent in the right way,” caretaker finance minister Youssef Khalil told a meeting of government and institutional officials in Dubai, one of seven sheikhdoms that make up the United Arab Emirates (UAE)...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Lebanon pleads for aid from sceptical donors in UAE
Caretaker government struggles to convince donors as Beirut’s reforms and crackdown on endemic corruption stall
Cash-strapped Lebanon is trying to convince donors that their money will be spent “in the right way” as its usual backers remain wary of extending aid without a reform agenda.
“We expect aid from all of you once we convince you it’ll be spent in the right way,” caretaker finance minister Youssef Khalil told a meeting of government and institutional officials in Dubai, one of seven sheikhdoms that make up the United Arab Emirates (UAE)...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.