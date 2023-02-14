News

Former employee took staffers’ personal data, Credit Suisse says

Part of the delay after the breach was detected in March 2021 stemmed from efforts to identify who took the information, according to a source

14 February 2023 - 17:29 Sally Bakewell, Crystal Tse and Hugo Miller

Credit Suisse Group warned part of its workforce that a former employee copied and took some of their personal data years ago, including descriptions of their compensation.

The staffer, who had legitimate access to data at the time, transferred the information onto a personal device in breach of Credit Suisse policies and later left the company, the Swiss bank told employees in emails and letters, a copy of which was obtained by Bloomberg...

