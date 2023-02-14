No quick nor painless fixes for stubborn inflation, say economists, as consumer prices rise
Stripping off the layers of shell companies and gleaning hard evidence on people behind them is tough for regulators
Dutch oil company ostensibly fights the issue it causes by its business of selling oil and gas
Credit Suisse Group warned part of its workforce that a former employee copied and took some of their personal data years ago, including descriptions of their compensation.
The staffer, who had legitimate access to data at the time, transferred the information onto a personal device in breach of Credit Suisse policies and later left the company, the Swiss bank told employees in emails and letters, a copy of which was obtained by Bloomberg...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Former employee took staffers’ personal data, Credit Suisse says
Part of the delay after the breach was detected in March 2021 stemmed from efforts to identify who took the information, according to a source
Credit Suisse Group warned part of its workforce that a former employee copied and took some of their personal data years ago, including descriptions of their compensation.
The staffer, who had legitimate access to data at the time, transferred the information onto a personal device in breach of Credit Suisse policies and later left the company, the Swiss bank told employees in emails and letters, a copy of which was obtained by Bloomberg...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.