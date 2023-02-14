Russian companies did the most drilling at their oilfields in more than a decade in 2022
Stripping off the layers of shell companies and gleaning hard evidence on people behind them is tough for regulators
Dutch oil company ostensibly fights the issue it causes by its business of selling oil and gas
When Russia announced last week that it would cut oil production by 500,000 barrels a day in retaliation against Western sanctions, there was scepticism about whether it was really doing so by choice.
Russia is entangled in a tightening web of economic restrictions, from prohibitions on exports of technology to the country to a recent EU ban on most imports of its oil. As far as the West is concerned, Moscow is buckling under the weight of sanctions. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Few signs sanctions against Russia have directly hurt upstream oil operations
Russian companies did the most drilling at their oilfields in more than a decade in 2022
When Russia announced last week that it would cut oil production by 500,000 barrels a day in retaliation against Western sanctions, there was scepticism about whether it was really doing so by choice.
Russia is entangled in a tightening web of economic restrictions, from prohibitions on exports of technology to the country to a recent EU ban on most imports of its oil. As far as the West is concerned, Moscow is buckling under the weight of sanctions. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.