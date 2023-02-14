Northvolt says US incentive of covering 30% of costs is impossible to pass up
The dramatic fall in the Adani Group’s shares after allegations by Hindenburg Research is unlikely to spill over to other Indian conglomerates as they fare well on business parameters, according to Bloomberg Economics.
Most major companies, including Reliance Industries and the Tata Group, scored higher than the ports-to-power conglomerate in an analysis of governance, liquidity and leverage conditions at India’s top 17 business houses...
Adani crisis is unlikely to spill over to other Indian conglomerates
