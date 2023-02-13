Plans include creating a rolling-stock leasing firm for its rail network and outsourcing the operation of a dry bulk terminal at Richards Bay
Stripping off the layers of shell companies and gleaning hard evidence on people behind them is tough for regulators
Can a business school bring new life — along with economic security — to a war-torn country?
Transnet, which owns and runs SA’s ports and freight-rail network, is increasingly turning to private partners to help expand and improve its operations — a key driver of the nation’s economy.
The state-owned company is exploring the option of creating a rolling-stock leasing firm that would enable private entities to use its rail network, and plans to outsource the operation of a planned dry bulk terminal at Richards Bay, it said in a response to queries. The process of selecting a partner to help it run Africa’s biggest container terminal in the eastern city of Durban, which it plans to expand, is also at an advanced stage. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Transnet pins hopes on private companies to run ports and railways
Plans include creating a rolling-stock leasing firm for its rail network and outsourcing the operation of a dry bulk terminal at Richards Bay
Transnet, which owns and runs SA’s ports and freight-rail network, is increasingly turning to private partners to help expand and improve its operations — a key driver of the nation’s economy.
The state-owned company is exploring the option of creating a rolling-stock leasing firm that would enable private entities to use its rail network, and plans to outsource the operation of a planned dry bulk terminal at Richards Bay, it said in a response to queries. The process of selecting a partner to help it run Africa’s biggest container terminal in the eastern city of Durban, which it plans to expand, is also at an advanced stage. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.