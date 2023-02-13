Upstart has climbed American download charts since its debut late in 2022
An internal review at Deutsche Bank found that some employees deliberately circumvented controls to make big profits by mis-selling products.
The probe known as Project Teal showed that some employees on a London-based foreign-exchange desk sold derivatives to small and medium-sized Spanish companies even though they knew that the products were too complex for those clients, according to people familiar with the matter. ..
Some Deutsche Bank employees made big profits by mis-selling products
Internal probe finds employees on a London-based forex desk sold derivatives to small and medium-sized Spanish firms even though they knew that the products were too complex for those clients
