German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrats have crashed to their worst-ever result in Berlin, failing to win an election in the German capital for the first time since 1999 as the conservative Christian Democrats surged to victory.
The Christian Democratic Union (CDU) took 28.2% of the vote in the regional election, compared with 18% in 2021, according to preliminary results with all precincts reporting. Support for the SPD, led by mayor Franziska Giffey, slumped to 18.4% from 21%, leaving the Social Democrats tied with the Green party, which slipped from 19% in 2021...
Scholz’s SPD loses Berlin election for first time since 1999
