Human resource executives admit they will rely on software and algorithms to reduce labour costs
For those who take a sadistic pleasure in looking for evidence that we are creeping closer to a dystopian future in which humans are ruled by their robot overlords, consider this possible nightmare scenario: artificial intelligence (AI) is not only coming for your job but will have a hand in laying you off, too.
AI has already infiltrated multiple parts of the human resources process, from hiring and onboarding to training and evaluating. It’s not a huge stretch to think that in an efficiency-obsessed sector such as technology, tools designed to streamline decision-making are now making their way into layoffs. ..
Never mind robots coming for our jobs — they will also fire us
