My all-male executive team of seven is ‘diverse’, says Toyota CEO Koji Sato

Of the companies listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s Prime bourse, one in five don’t have any women at executive level

13 February 2023 - 14:08 Reed Stevenson

Toyota’s incoming CEO Koji Sato called his new management team a “diverse lineup” in terms of communication styles when explaining the carmaker’s strategy toward an electrified future. 

It wasn’t so diverse in other ways. All seven of his top deputies are men...

