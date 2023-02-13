Plans include creating a rolling-stock leasing firm for its rail network and outsourcing the operation of a dry bulk terminal at Richards Bay
Stripping off the layers of shell companies and gleaning hard evidence on people behind them is tough for regulators
Can a business school bring new life — along with economic security — to a war-torn country?
Hong Kong’s government, which owns virtually all the land in the city, has inserted a national security clause into land sales.
An official tender document for a site on sale in Kowloon says buyers can be disqualified if they or their parent firms engage in activities that endanger national security or affect public order. ..
Hong Kong adds security clause over land sales
Buyers can be disqualified if they engage in activities that endanger national safety or affect public order, an official tender document reads
