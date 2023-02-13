News

Hong Kong adds security clause over land sales

Buyers can be disqualified if they engage in activities that endanger national safety or affect public order, an official tender document reads

13 February 2023 - 10:23 Krystal Chia

Hong Kong’s government, which owns virtually all the land in the city, has inserted a national security clause into land sales.

An official tender document for a site on sale in Kowloon says buyers can be disqualified if they or their parent firms engage in activities that endanger national security or affect public order. ..

