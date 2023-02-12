Weak showing will be seen as a blow to German chancellor, who has come in for criticism at home and abroad since Russia invaded Ukraine
Nicos Christodoulides was elected president of Cyprus on Sunday, securing his bid to oversee the Mediterranean island whose economy was buffeted first by the pandemic and now by Russia’s war in Ukraine and its associated rise in living costs.
Christodoulides, 49, stood as an independent candidate and won 51.9% of the vote in the run-off, compared with 48.1% for Andreas Mavroyiannis, 66, a career diplomat who also ran as an independent, with all votes counted, according to Cypriot interior ministry figures. A first-round vote on February 5 failed to deliver a victory to any candidate. ..
Former foreign minister Nicos Christodoulides wins run-off in Cyprus
Christodoulides was elected president on Sunday promising a unity government
