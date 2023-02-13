The Dassault, Peugeot and Wertheimer clans, along with the Giuliani family of Italy, are backing move to take French bank private
The Federal Reserve will likely have to keep raising interest rates to rein in price growth, which could slow economic expansion and affect the jobs market, governor Michelle Bowman said on Monday.
“We are still far from achieving price stability, and I expect that it will be necessary to further tighten monetary policy to bring inflation down towards our goal,” Bowman said Monday at a community banking conference in Orlando, Florida. “Doing so will likely lead to subdued growth in economic activity and some softening in labour-market conditions.” ..
Fed’s Bowman says more rate hikes needed to rein in price growth
