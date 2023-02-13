News

EU to narrowly avoid a recession, but headwinds remain strong

Economy commissioner cautions ‘better than expected’ does not mean good

BL Premium
13 February 2023 - 17:23 James Regan and Jorge Valero

The eurozone economy will fare better this year than previously feared as a mild winter and high levels of gas storage help to ease the energy crisis and the labour market holds up, according to the European Commission.

EU officials in Brussels raised their forecast for growth this year, predicting a 0.9% expansion in the currency bloc, and said it would narrowly avoid a recession. They also cut their projection for consumer price growth, though it remains high at 5.6%...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.